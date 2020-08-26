Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich

Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich lessened its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,613 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,412 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 5.0% of Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,548,587 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $253,906,000 after purchasing an additional 98,660 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% in the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $193,798,000 after purchasing an additional 283,710 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,131,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $185,514,000 after acquiring an additional 59,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $161,273,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 888,265 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,640,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,337,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,122. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.45. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $275.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total transaction of $2,753,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 960,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,406,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,230. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.23.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

