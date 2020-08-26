Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $464.52 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will announce sales of $464.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $437.80 million and the highest is $486.70 million. Papa John’s Int’l reported sales of $403.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Papa John’s Int’l.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $460.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,338.54. Also, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $266,915.00. Insiders have sold 23,972 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,793 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 300.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 28.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 710.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 153.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $97.49. 434,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,706. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.86. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $102.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

