Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 65,833 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up 0.9% of Shelton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Paypal were worth $16,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delaney Dennis R raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,100,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,832,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

In other Paypal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at $17,409,120.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,381 shares of company stock valued at $20,434,905 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

