Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Trading Up 7.3%

Pebble Beach Systems Group PLC (LON:PEB)’s share price was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.98 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16). Approximately 178,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 99,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.65 ($0.15).

Separately, FinnCap initiated coverage on Pebble Beach Systems Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “corporate” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36.

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc, a software and technology company, develops and supplies automation, channel in a box, and content management solutions for TV broadcasters, service providers, and cable and satellite operators worldwide. It provides content management and playout solutions, such as Marina, an enterprise level automation platform for multi-channel delivery applications; Marina Lite, an automation solution; Orca, a software-defined virtualized IP channel solution; Dolphin, a Software-defined integrated channel in a flexible automation environment; and Stingray, a self-contained channel in a box for various channel types.

