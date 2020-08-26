Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Down 6.5%

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)’s stock price dropped 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $11.13. Approximately 737,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 998,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

PVAC has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $166.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 3.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 20.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn Virginia news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 597,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $10,664,759.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 27,148 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 73.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Penn Virginia by 16.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.