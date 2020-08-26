PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.8% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 42.2% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,089,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,369,000 after buying an additional 356,616 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.47. 5,076,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,567,190. The company has a market cap of $191.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Cfra increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

