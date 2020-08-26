PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.9% of Shelton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,597,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,570,185. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.04 and its 200 day moving average is $133.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.