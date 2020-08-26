Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) Announces Dividend of GBX 40

Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share on Monday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Persimmon stock opened at GBX 2,650 ($34.63) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,328 ($43.49). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,526.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,386.77.

PSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,190 ($41.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt raised Persimmon to an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,360 ($30.84) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Persimmon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,764.93 ($36.13).

In other Persimmon news, insider David Jenkinson sold 50,000 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,622 ($34.26), for a total transaction of £1,311,000 ($1,713,053.70).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

