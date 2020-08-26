Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.18-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.49 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Phibro Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.72. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $822.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

