Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 43.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.07.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.98. 3,648,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,652,340. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

