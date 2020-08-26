Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Shares Up 7.8%

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PT)’s stock price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.97. 121,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 378,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47.

Get Pintec Technology alerts:

Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.01 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pintec Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Pintec Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT)

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Pintec Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pintec Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.