Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $16.82 million and $667,210.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00131239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.47 or 0.01674357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00194401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00151783 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's total supply is 165,684,286 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain's official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

