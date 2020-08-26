PIVX (PIVX) Price Hits $0.49

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a total market cap of $27.68 million and approximately $538,200.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00004283 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Upbit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00023854 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003930 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000547 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinbe, Bisq, Coinroom, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Graviex, BiteBTC, Binance, Crex24, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

