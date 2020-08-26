PlayChip (PLA) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $721.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlayChip has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayChip token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00044435 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.70 or 0.05566595 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003570 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00050217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About PlayChip

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

