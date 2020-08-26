Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Shares Up 8.8%

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTX) rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.80. Approximately 688,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 617,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSTX shares. BofA Securities started coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($1.13). On average, research analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics Inc will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, Director Sean Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

