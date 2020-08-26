PostCoin Market Capitalization Tops $16,409.79 (POST)

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. PostCoin has a total market cap of $16,409.79 and $3.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PostCoin has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. One PostCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007660 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00035262 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001114 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003658 BTC.

About PostCoin

PostCoin (POST) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official message board is postcoin.top/forum . PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top

Buying and Selling PostCoin

PostCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

