PostCoin Price Up 14.9% Over Last Week (POST)

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, PostCoin has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PostCoin has a market capitalization of $16,220.68 and $2.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PostCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007321 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00034305 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004019 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000596 BTC.

PostCoin Profile

PostCoin (CRYPTO:POST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum . PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top

PostCoin Coin Trading

PostCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

