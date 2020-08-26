Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Position Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,532,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,187 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.1% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.38% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,139,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.06. 4,717,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,960,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $139.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,695 shares of company stock worth $54,755,165. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

