Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) Trading Up 0.6%

Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.97 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 14,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 26,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF in the first quarter worth $1,173,000.

