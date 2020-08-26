Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) will announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Progenity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.55). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year earnings of ($5.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.87) to ($3.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($6.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($5.28).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PROG. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progenity in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Progenity in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Progenity in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Progenity in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PROG stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,040. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17. Progenity has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Progenity during the second quarter worth $80,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Progenity during the second quarter worth $450,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Progenity during the second quarter worth $576,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Progenity during the second quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Progenity during the second quarter worth $900,000.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

