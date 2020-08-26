Prometeus Price Tops $1.14 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $734,597.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prometeus has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Prometeus token can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00009914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00132834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.90 or 0.01668959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00194879 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000857 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00151485 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,870,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

