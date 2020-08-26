Prometeus (PROM) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.95 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Prometeus has a total market cap of $7.95 million and $863,439.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus token can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00010165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00128949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.49 or 0.01698952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00194163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00154493 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,870,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

