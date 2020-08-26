ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM) Trading Down 1%

Shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.09 and last traded at $15.12. Approximately 217,014 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 521,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14.

Get ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUM. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 3,926.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 268.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 74.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 39,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.