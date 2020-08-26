ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO) Shares Up 0.5%

ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.16 and last traded at $35.00. 2,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.84.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average is $30.19.

Get ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.73% of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.