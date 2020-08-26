ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 6.4%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) fell 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.96 and last traded at $22.00. 47,982,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 14,653,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average of $63.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 308.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 32,186 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 4,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

