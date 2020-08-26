ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) fell 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.96 and last traded at $22.00. 47,982,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 14,653,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average of $63.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 308.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 32,186 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 4,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.