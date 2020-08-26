Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.54

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.54 and last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 265082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PTGX shares. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $17,898,000. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.2% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,383,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,747,000 after buying an additional 722,816 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,472,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 241.9% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,367,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,806,000 after buying an additional 1,674,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

