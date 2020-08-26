Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Holdings Cut by Gs Investments Inc.

Gs Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,585 shares during the period. Proto Labs accounts for 4.6% of Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 76.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 60.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 20.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PRLB stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.97. 217,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,797. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.57. Proto Labs Inc has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $140.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06 and a beta of 1.73.
PRLB has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.
In other Proto Labs news, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Proto Labs
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.
