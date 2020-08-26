Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Holdings Cut by Gs Investments Inc.

Gs Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,585 shares during the period. Proto Labs accounts for 4.6% of Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 76.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 60.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 20.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRLB stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.97. 217,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,797. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.57. Proto Labs Inc has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $140.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

PRLB has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other Proto Labs news, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

