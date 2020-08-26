ProxyNode Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. ProxyNode has a market cap of $58,732.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.74 or 0.00754563 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005231 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00031807 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 120.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.31 or 0.01498903 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 171,566,867 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

