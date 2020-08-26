Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,626,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,396,666 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $195,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.61. 34,958,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,628,434. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $101.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

