Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 222,253 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 81.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,253 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of S&P Global worth $163,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 148.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,190.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.62.

SPGI stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.50. 528,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,194. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

