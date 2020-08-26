Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 712,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 164,902 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $210,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $347.66. 2,862,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,249,520. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $348.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $348.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $315.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.51.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.24.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,357.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,048,909 shares of company stock valued at $318,887,753 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

