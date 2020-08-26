Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,579,985 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 629,408 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $155,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Applied Materials by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $627,455,000 after buying an additional 8,393,901 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,512,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $344,224,000 after buying an additional 3,233,029 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,766,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 34,683.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,993 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $74,732,000 after buying an additional 1,626,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Applied Materials by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,861,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $818,438,000 after buying an additional 1,515,901 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $64.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,155,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,707,992. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

