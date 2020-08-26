Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,994,854 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,164,429 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.42% of General Motors worth $151,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 76.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 246.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 238.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.69. 12,990,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,545,146. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average is $26.06. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett acquired 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

