Prudential Financial Inc. Has $119.97 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 160,573 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $119,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $713,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 56.3% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.33.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $422.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $432.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $406.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.10. The company has a market cap of $169.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,368 shares of company stock valued at $76,862,859. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

