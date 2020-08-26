Prudential Financial Inc. Has $135.09 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.32% of Biogen worth $135,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Biogen by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,051,320,000 after buying an additional 776,508 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Biogen by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 730,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,769,000 after buying an additional 444,508 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 644.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 480,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,989,000 after buying an additional 415,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,075,698,000 after buying an additional 384,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Biogen by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,412,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,380,000 after buying an additional 295,556 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.03. 1,292,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,178. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 35.4 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.36.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

