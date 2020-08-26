Prudential Financial Inc. Has $153.44 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,619,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 703,199 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.42% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $153,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,422 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567,054 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,193,000 after purchasing an additional 284,934 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.50. 5,563,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,889,435. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

