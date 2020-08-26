Prudential Financial Inc. Has $167.77 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,180,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 435,850 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of Gilead Sciences worth $167,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 23.2% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 176,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,566,000 after acquiring an additional 33,260 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $479,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 31.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 372,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,674,000 after acquiring an additional 89,248 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 141.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.3% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.05. 7,451,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,060,354. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.16. The stock has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

