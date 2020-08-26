Prudential Financial Inc. Has $241.16 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,823,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,997 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $241,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $137.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,597,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,570,185. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $188.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.04 and a 200-day moving average of $133.28. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.