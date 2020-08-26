Prudential Financial Inc. Has $266.98 Million Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 28.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,860,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 632,309 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $266,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.0% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.6% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

PLD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,120,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,827. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $106.73. The stock has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.