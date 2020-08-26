Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 163,155 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387,870 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,155 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of Mcdonald’s worth $256,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.65. 2,302,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,339,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.39 and a 200-day moving average of $189.19.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.40.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

