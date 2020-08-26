Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 100,510 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,086,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 100,510 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of Oracle worth $281,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Oracle by 35.5% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 169,330 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,454,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $577,844,000 after purchasing an additional 378,680 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $51,200,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 6.2% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,738 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $597,000. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.09. 7,425,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,071,274. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $169.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $75,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,692,561,620.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

