Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 2,679 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $177,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Booking by 32.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 42.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra decreased their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price (up from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.26.

Shares of BKNG traded up $19.36 on Tuesday, hitting $1,853.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,318. The company has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,727.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,605.68.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. Booking’s revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.