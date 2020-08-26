Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 517,464 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,050,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 517,464 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.0% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $541,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.43. 38,303,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,727,443. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average is $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

