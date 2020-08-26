Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 644,441 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 17.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,950,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 644,441 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $191,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CVS Health by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,282,000 after buying an additional 2,487,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,464,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $383,562,000 after buying an additional 1,942,249 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 513.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,940,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $126,052,000 after buying an additional 1,623,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,574,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $449,395,000 after buying an additional 1,592,484 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.47. 4,320,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,813,692. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.