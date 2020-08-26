Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 41.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,818,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,298,511 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $166,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.5% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 367,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,064,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $464,408,000 after purchasing an additional 131,982 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 41,728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,150,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.44. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.19.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

