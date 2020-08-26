Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Position Lifted by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.05% of Public Storage worth $17,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 59.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,935,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,104,000 after buying an additional 2,950,445 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,183,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,945,000 after acquiring an additional 261,074 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 445,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,459,000 after acquiring an additional 220,516 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.51. The company had a trading volume of 645,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,374. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $266.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.28.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The company had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Argus downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.69.

In other news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $401,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,563.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $53,848.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,269 shares of company stock worth $657,028 over the last 90 days. 13.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

