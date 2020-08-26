Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Trading Down 5.1%

Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM)’s share price was down 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 649,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,158,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 143.83% and a negative return on equity of 115.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pulmatrix Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 273,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.