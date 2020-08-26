Pylon Network (PYLNT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $59.00

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Pylon Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00012388 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $5.60, $7.50 and $10.39. Over the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar. Pylon Network has a market cap of $790,193.63 and approximately $59.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pylon Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00044517 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.81 or 0.05615094 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003545 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00050237 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Pylon Network

PYLNT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 560,678 coins. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

Pylon Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $32.15, $7.50, $24.68, $10.39, $18.94, $33.94, $50.98, $13.77, $20.33, $5.60 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pylon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pylon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.