Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.40% of Qorvo worth $50,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Qorvo by 11.4% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,062,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,928,000 after buying an additional 312,486 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 19.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,433,000 after purchasing an additional 466,009 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Qorvo by 50.2% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,152,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,954,000 after purchasing an additional 385,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Qorvo by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,046,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,374,000 after purchasing an additional 41,763 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Qorvo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 899,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $153,423.84. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $112,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,889 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.51. The stock had a trading volume of 709,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.67 and its 200 day moving average is $103.35. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

