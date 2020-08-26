QSC (ETR:QSC) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Qsc Ag (ETR:QSC) traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €1.29 ($1.52) and last traded at €1.30 ($1.53). 89,541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 282,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.31 ($1.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is €1.36 and its 200 day moving average is €1.25. The stock has a market cap of $161.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85.

QSC Company Profile (ETR:QSC)

QSC AG engages in the cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), consulting, telecommunications, and colocation businesses primarily in Germany. It operates through Telecommunications, Outsourcing, Consulting, and Cloud segments. The Telecommunications segment offers a range of voice and data communication solutions, including asymmetric ADSL2+ lines, symmetric SDSL lines, and Internet access services via wireless local loop networks; IP telephony connections and related telephony systems; and open call-by-call and preselect voice telephony, as well as related value added services.

